Sussex-based Color Ink acquires Milwaukee commercial printing company

By
-
Pictured are Kathy Sandstrom, executive vice president of Color Ink; Austin Meissner, vice president of operations at Color Ink; and Todd Meissner, president of Color Ink.

Sussex-based Color Ink, a company that offers specialized printing services, has acquired Milwaukee-based commercial printer HM Graphics. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Jim Meissner founded Color Ink in 1984 with the intent of using his experience in commercial art and advertising to provide a unique service to his clients. The company has expanded

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and save 40% for the holidays. Get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display