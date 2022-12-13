Sussex-based Color Ink acquires Milwaukee commercial printing company

Sussex-based Color Ink, a company that offers specialized printing services, has acquired Milwaukee-based commercial printer HM Graphics. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Jim Meissner founded Color Ink in 1984 with the intent of using his experience in commercial art and advertising to provide a unique service to his clients. The company has expanded far beyond traditional commercial printing. It has invested in state-of-the-art technology and has shifted its focus to more specialized products, custom pop-up displays, wide format printing and innovative signs. Color Ink’s acquisition of HM Graphics will allow the company to offer more creative printing services, including sheet-fed commercial printing, packaging, wide-format visual displays, and fulfillment. “This is an exciting change for both companies as we share the same core values of supplying superior quality products and services to our customers,” said Meissner. “We continually pursue cutting-edge technologies, because we’re not content with ‘what is,’ but focused on ‘what could be.’ Our goal is to create products that bring out the right emotion with a lasting response. With the combination of Color Ink and HM Graphics we will have an array of capabilities to bring to our customer base.” Following the acquisition, Kathy Sandstrom, one of the owners of HM Graphics, will join the Color Ink team as executive vice president. Sandstrom has experience in sales and management in the commercial printing industry. She will assist Color Ink through its ongoing strategic planning process. “Our team of craftsmen and print veterans are thrilled to be joining the Color Ink organization,” said Sandstrom. “There is great synergy between our two companies, and this merger will position us for future growth with our valued customers.”