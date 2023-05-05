Summefest Tech announces finalists for 2023 Pitch Competition

The Summerfest Tech Pitch Competition is set to return this June during the expanded three-day event to be held at Potawatomi Casino Hotel.

The Pitch Competition, produced by Young Enterprising Society and sponsored by Molson Coors, involves a group of entrepreneurs sharing their business ideas for the chance to win a portion of a $50,000 cash prize. A $5,000 prize will be awarded to a “Hometown Winner” from the greater Milwaukee area. This year, the Summerfest Tech Pitch Competition saw 70% growth in the number of applications received, which spanned 12 states and 20 countries. Finalists from southeastern Wisconsin include:

Milwaukee-based Wellacy Health: Wellacy Health provides a platform that can help marginalized communities achieve better outcomes when trying to reach their health goals.

Wauwatosa-based CrossKudi: A global money transfer platform powered by blockchain technology.

Milwaukee-based AfroTech: A tech, investing and wealth-building platform for the Black community.

Other finalists include New York City-based Cookie Lans, Inc.; Green Bay-based AppEase LLC; Charlotte-based Leantime; Madison-based RedFox AI; and Atlanta-based Lavini Inc.

Also announced this week was the full schedule of Summerfest Tech programming. Sessions will feature topics including planning for a sustainable future, corporate social responsibility and sustainability strategy, customer experience technology, machine learning and data exploration with Google Cloud, a tech talk in partnership with the Milwaukee Tech Hub Coalition and more.

New this year, ValorTech will be unveiling the “Tech on Tap Cybersecurity Village” that will feature exhibits from cybersecurity firms including PKWARE and TierPoint.

Summerfest Tech takes place June 27 through June 29. All programming will also be accessible virtually.