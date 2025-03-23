Sturtevant travel center sold for more than $17 million

A travel center in Sturtevant with a gas station, convenience store and multiple restaurants has been sold for $17.3 million, according to state records. The sale included the property at 820 S. Sylvania Ave., which is located right off of I-94 at the interchange with Highway 20. The two-story convenience store building has several tenants

A travel center in Sturtevant with a gas station, convenience store and multiple restaurants has been sold for $17.3 million, according to state records. The sale included the property at 820 S. Sylvania Ave., which is located right off of I-94 at the interchange with Highway 20. The two-story convenience store building has several tenants including Taco Bell, Dunkin', Krispy Krunchy Chicken, O&H Danish Bakery, Blue Badger Bar & Grill and Interstate Health. That 13-acre property also includes a TA Truck Service building and additional parking for semis. A 4.5-acre undeveloped property was also included in the sale, state records show. The properties have a combined assessed value of a little over $9 million, according to Racine County records. The properties were purchased by an affiliate of, a real estate investment trust based in Chicago. The seller was an affiliate of Somers-based, which is part of a family of companies that includes gas stations, car washes, truck and car parking and the Blue Badger Bar & Grill, among others. The buyer and seller did not immediately respond to requests for comment.