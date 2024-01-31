Stronger by the dozen – Small arts organizations find fundraising success in collaboration

Small Arts & Culture Cohort aims to raise $945,000 in the next three years for 12 mostly performing arts entities

By
-
Dancers with Ko-Thi Dance Company perform in a 50th celebration concert for the company. (JP Russell/Korporate Media)

Being a performing artist can be a tough way to make a living. Running a small performing arts company can be even tougher. To make that journey a little less choppy, the leaders of a dozen small, mostly performing arts organizations in the city have joined forces to help foster financial and professional support. Dubbed

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
