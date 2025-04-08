State issues its first insurance fraud forfeiture

Wisconsin’s Office of the Commissioner of Insurance has issued its first forfeiture related to insurance fraud.

OCI issued a $33,000 fraud forfeiture against Sawan Kumar, who is the owner of Brown Deer-based transportation service City Wide Group, Inc.

OCI says this action was taken because Kumar represented his company as a clerical business on his application to his workers compensation insurer, leading to him paying lower insurance premiums than he should have been.

Between 2016 and 2022, Kumar continued to make various misrepresentations to his insurer that resulted in $101,690 underpayments.

The $33,000 forfeiture issued against Kumar will go to Wisconsin’s Common School Fund, which provides books, computers, and other library materials to schools across Wisconsin.