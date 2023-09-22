Stamm Technologies/Stamm Media     

Milwaukee | Founded: 2000

Industry: IT and event technology | Employees: 53

Stamm Technologies provides managed IT, computer support, consulting and IT services to businesses, nonprofits and schools in the Milwaukee area. Stamm Media is a nationwide provider of AV technology and custom interactive media to trade shows, corporate events and activation industries.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Dave Stamm, chief executive officer: “We put a big focus on hiring people with the right combination of hospitableness and technical experience. Growing our business with people who care deeply about our clients and are passionate about the work they do makes all the difference.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Finding and keeping talented people is even more challenging in the current labor market. We have been utilizing creative internal recruiting processes to find the best candidates, and we are planning to hire a full-time recruiter within the next 12 months to continue building on this.”

Do you plan to make any changes to your company?

“We are actively pursuing acquisitions for both our IT and event technology divisions within and outside of metro Milwaukee. We are currently hiring to fill several full-time roles in both Milwaukee and Las Vegas to support the growth we’ve had over the last two years and that we expect in the near term.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever received?

“Time heals all wounds. Life and business are a series of up-and-down cycles.”