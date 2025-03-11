St. Camillus names new CEO, interim CFO

[caption id="attachment_608309" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Michael Libby
Senior living nonprofit partner organizations St. Camillus
and San Camillus
have named Michael Libby
as their new chief executive officer and Matthew Hanselman
as their interim chief financial officer, according to documents from the Wisconsin Health and Educational Facilities Authority
.
St. Camillus declined to comment on the recent leadership transition.
Libby assumed his role in late February succeeding St. Camillus' former CEO Shannon Angell
.

Matthew Hanselman
Previously, Libby served as CEO and senior vice president of operations at Illuminus
, a nonprofit senior living management company. Prior to his time at Illuminus, Libby served as CEO at Marquardt Village, an Illuminus company, and administrator at The Willows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to LinkedIn.
Previously, Hanselman was CFO of Ascension Wisconsin
from September of 2021 to August of 2024.
Before that he served as vice president of finance, business insights, budget and analytics at Ascension St. Vincent Health in Indiana; and director of finance; and assistant chief executive officer for Ascension’s St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital.

St. Camillus' campus at 10200 W. Bluemound Road.