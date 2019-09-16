1st-YEAR AWARD

Milwaukee

Industry: Advertising and Marketing

Founded: 2014

Projected 2019 revenue: $2.5 million

srhmarketing.com

SRH provides strategy, branding, creative, and content and media placement. Fees revenue, defined as overall revenue minus media pass-through, and profit are how SRH measures its growth.

In 2018, SRH moved into a new office in Milwaukee’s Brewers Hill neighborhood with a view of downtown. Additionally, SRH has tripled the size of its team in the past three years. SRH plans on continuing to add more people to the company in the future.