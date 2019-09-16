1st-YEAR AWARD
Milwaukee
Industry: Advertising and Marketing
Founded: 2014
Projected 2019 revenue: $2.5 million
srhmarketing.com
SRH provides strategy, branding, creative, and content and media placement. Fees revenue, defined as overall revenue minus media pass-through, and profit are how SRH measures its growth.
In 2018, SRH moved into a new office in Milwaukee’s Brewers Hill neighborhood with a view of downtown. Additionally, SRH has tripled the size of its team in the past three years. SRH plans on continuing to add more people to the company in the future.
In the future, SRH plans on winning work away from big agencies that are not keeping up with the changing market and building a strong base of health care clients from all across the industry.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
“Trust is everything.”
– Kurt Raether, partner and managing director