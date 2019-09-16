1st-YEAR WINNER

Mequon

Industry: Investment Advisors

Founded: 1995

Projected 2019 Revenue: $5.4 million

spectruminvestor.com

Spectrum Investment Advisors is a professional retirement plan consultant and an individual wealth management advisor. The advisors develop guides to help their clients with plan design, investments, governance policy monitoring and provider evaluation, and participation advice.

Spectrum looks at plan assets, retention, and revenue as a measure of its growth. The wealth management business has grown from 0% to 20% of Spectrum’s revenue in the past ten years and Spectrum anticipates it will continue to grow to 35% over the next decade.

Recently, Spectrum expanded their space to include a second floor, adding a total of 2,977 square feet. This expansion provided room for its number of employees to increase from 23 to 55. Additionally, Spectrum is welcoming a new president: Manuel Rosado. Rosado is succeeding James Marshall who founded Spectrum Investment Advisors 24 years ago. Marshall will now serve as ambassador to Spectrum.