Spectrum awards digital education grant to Milwaukee Urban League

Spectrum recently awarded the Milwaukee Urban League with a $25,000 Spectrum Digital Education Grant for its Digital S.O.S. program, as part of the company’s $5 million national commitment to digital education across the country.

The funding creates a mobile computer lab to support the Milwaukee Urban League’s efforts to offer employment and education services at churches, schools and community engagement events. With the grant, the organization will showcase program offerings at off-site education workshops, senior living facilities, employment fairs and conferences and utilize the mobile lab during its annual Youth Summit.

“This generous grant from Spectrum helps the Milwaukee Urban League bridge the invisible – but very real – digital divide across parts of Milwaukee’s African-American community,” said Dr. Eve Hall, president and CEO of Milwaukee Urban League. “We will now be able to share important information about our successful education and workforce development programs, helping more individuals improve their lives.”