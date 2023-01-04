Southeastern Wisconsin organizations receive more than $580,000 to assist homeless, low-income residents  

By
Cara Spoto
-

Last updated on January 4th, 2023 at 02:23 pmMore than a dozen affordable housing focused organizations and governmental entities in southeastern Wisconsin, will split more than $580,000 in Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) Foundation grants to help house low-income and homeless individuals in the region. The money will be spent on a variety

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

