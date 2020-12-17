South Shore Terrace reopens beer garden with heated chalets

The South Shore Terrace beer garden has reopened for the winter with ten heated chalets, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announced today.

Starting today, beer gardeners will have the option to reserve one of the heated chalets overlooking Lake Michigan for a 90-minute timeslot. Each chalet can accommodate six people if they’re from the same household, or two people if they’re from different households.

“We know that families want to get outside and enjoy the parks no matter the weather, and a winter beer garden has been a popular request for quite a while,” Crowley said in a statement. “With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in Milwaukee County, however, it was essential that we find a way to operate for our staff and guests, and these chalets provide a unique and safe way to enjoy Lake Michigan views, and a meal, in the winter.”

In addition to beer, South Shore Terrace’s menu offers a variety of dishes including a Friday night slow-roasted prime rib dinner, Belgian waffles, truffle mac and cheese, vegetarian burgers as well as snacks, soups, salads and non-alcoholic beverages.

Chalet reservations cost $75 for each timeslot. The fee includes a $50 credit for food and beverages, which will be provided by table service. Reservations will be available daily (except Dec. 24 and 25) starting on Dec. 17.

Reservations are on a first come, first save basis and can be made here.