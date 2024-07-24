Somers development near I-94 to include hotel, restaurants

A 25-acre development planned near I-94 in the Village of Somers in Kenosha County will include a 107-room hotel, restaurants, a convenience store and a gas station. Known as, the project site is located northeast of I-94 and Somers Road. The hotel is expected to have two flags attached to it, Candlewood Suites and Avid, which are part of, which also owns the Holiday Inn and Kimpton brands. Hotel amenities will include an outdoor pool and a conference room, according to the applicant's proposal to the Village of Somers. The applicants listed on the proposal are, ofin Fond du Lac, and Somers Gateway Center LLC, of which, of Kenosha, is listed as the registered agent, according to state records. There are currently Candlewood Suites locations in Kenosha, Oak Creek and Brown Deer. Avid has locations in Oak Creek and Pewaukee. The hotel is part of a larger, 25-acre total development that will include a gas station with a convenience store and two restaurants, possibly with drive-thrus. The development would be located along the east side of East Frontage Road, north of Somers Road.The gas station and convenience store would be operated by, an operator of gas stations and truck stops around the state. The Somers location is planned to have 18,800 square feet of building space. The project could break ground as early as this year, according to Plan Commission records. The Somers Village Board passed three items related to the project's plans on Tuesday.