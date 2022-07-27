Skylight Music Theatre’s executive director stepping down

Jack Lemmon, Skylight Music Theatre’s executive director, plans to step down from his role at the end of this year. The theatre’s board of directors will conduct a national search for a new executive director to ensure a smooth transition later this year.

“After more than seven years as Skylight Music Theatre Executive Director, Jack is stepping down from his position by the end of 2022,” said Brian Till, president of Skylight Music Theatre’s Board of Directors. “We are very grateful for his commitment to outstanding leadership through thick and thin, and we will miss his warmth and passion for Skylight immensely.”

During his time with the organization, Lemmon introduced American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted shows and sensory friendly performances. In addition to his work with the theatre, Lemmon has also served as the board president of the Historic Third Ward Association. He will continue in this role.

“Since my arrival in July 2015, I have stood in the lobby and greeted over 130,000 patrons to our shows. They have become friends, donors, and an important barometer of how we are serving the community,” said Lemmon. “I have hired two artistic directors and led the sale/leaseback of the Broadway Theatre Center. I am proud of the work we, together, have accomplished in the midst of constant change, and Skylight’s commitment that our work – both on and off the stage – leverages the talented, passionate people who have made Milwaukee their home. I will be watching Skylight as an audience member as it moves forward under new leadership.”

Founded in 1959, Skylight Music Theatre is a professional “equity music theatre company” and the largest employer of Wisconsin actors in the state. Skylight produces shows ranging from blockbuster Broadway musicals to reimagined operas. The theatre’s mission is to bring the full spectrum of music theatre to a wide and diverse audience.