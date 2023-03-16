Skylight Music Theatre names new executive director

By
Lelah Byron
-
Susan Varela

Skylight Music Theatre announced today that Susan Varela has been selected to be its new executive director. Varela served as interim executive director since January 2023 and was chosen for the position after a national search. She will begin in her new role immediately. “We value Susan’s leadership, enthusiasm, and passion for Skylight Music Theatre,”

Lelah Byron
Lelah covers health care, insurance, nonprofit and education beats. She is a Marquette graduate. In her spare time, she enjoys live rock music, scary stories and tabletop games.

