Shorewood BID names new executive director

The Shorewood Business Improvement District
announced that it has hired Janet Henning
as its new executive director.
Henning fills the vacancy created by Steph Salvia
’s departure in late 2021.
Henning is a marketing professional and owner of Type A, LLC, a small business strategy and consulting firm. She previously worked for Gravity Marketing, Metavante, the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce and Northwestern Mutual.
“It’s an exciting time for Shorewood and our Business Improvement District (BID) is ready to continue our Village’s growth with Henning at the helm,” said interim executive director and past board president, Stephanie Sherman. “Shorewood is truly a special place full of passionate, engaged businesses and residents. Our 300-plus businesses will benefit from her stellar experience in marketing, communications, event planning and business leadership. Janet is a top-notch professional perfectly poised to lead the continued momentum.”
“I look forward to collaborating with the businesses, residents and Village of Shorewood to continue the BID’s successes and propel the community forward as a unique destination” said Henning.
The Shorewood BID partners with the village to recruit, develop and support businesses and community events, including the Shorewood Criterium Bike Race, The Shorewood Feast, Shorewood Shenanigans & Merry Mobile Music Series.