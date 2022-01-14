Shorewood BID names new executive director

The Shorewood Business Improvement District announced that it has hired Janet Henning as its new executive director. Henning fills the vacancy created by Steph Salvia’s departure in late 2021. Henning is a marketing professional and…

. Our 300-plus businesses will benefit from her stellar experience in marketing, communications, event planning and business leadership. Janet is a top-notch professional perfectly poised to lead the continued momentum.”

“I look forward to collaborating with the businesses, residents and Village of Shorewood to continue the BID’s successes and propel the community forward as a unique destination” said Henning.