Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Real Estate

Shorewest acquires Northwoods real estate firm

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Shorewest Realtors executive vice president John Horning, Jim Mulleady and Shorewest Realtors president Joe Horning
Last updated

Brookfield-based residential real estate agency Shorewest Realtors announced that it has acquired Northwoods real estate agency Mulleady Inc. Mulleady has served the entire Northwoods area of Wisconsin with offices in Minocqua, Eagle River, Rhinelander and Manitowish Waters. “We are incredibly excited to grow our presence in Wisconsin,” said Shorewest Realtors president Joe Horning. “Jim Mulleady

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO | EARLY BIRD PRICING | REGISTER BY APRIL 15TH & SAVE