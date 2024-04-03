Shorewest acquires Northwoods real estate firm

Brookfield-based residential real estate agencyannounced that it has acquired Northwoods real estate agencyMulleady has served the entire Northwoods area of Wisconsin with offices in Minocqua, Eagle River, Rhinelander and Manitowish Waters. “We are incredibly excited to grow our presence in Wisconsin,” said Shorewest Realtors president. “and his family have been deeply rooted in serving the Northwoods since 1983. Their knowledgeable local team are leaders in the community. Knowing that Mulleady is a family operated, local firm makes this a great fit for both our companies. Many of our clients in southern Wisconsin enjoy vacationing Up North and now we have the experienced team to help them find a place of their own.” With the addition of the four Mulleady offices, Shorewest now has 30 offices throughout Wisconsin with more than 1,000 real estate professionals.