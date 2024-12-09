Shop Talk: How do you incentivize professional development?

With how quickly technology is advancing, professional development is a necessity in any industry. It’s particularly important in manufacturing, which is seeing more automation being introduced on the shop floor.
Artificial intelligence is also becoming increasingly prevalent across industries, which means the jobs and skill sets of the future are a bit unclear.
Embracing future unknowns and preparing to brush employees up on general skills is one approach to professional development manufacturers are currently using, according to Carol Crawford
, senior consultant at Madison-based WMEP Manufacturing Solutions
.
“Your training opportunities have to be very flexible and open,” said Crawford. “You’re training on things like discovery, empathy, agility and critical thinking rather than a particular skill.”
Making sure your business is seen as a learning organization – one that prioritizes curiosity and professional development – is critical when encouraging employees to acquire a new skill.
Learning organizations must devote money and time during working hours to professional development. Employees shouldn’t feel like they are responsible for upskilling in their own spare time, said Crawford.
Employees often find learning opportunities rewarding by their very nature, she explained. Giving workers space to explore, ask questions and make mistakes prevents them from becoming stagnant in their role.
It’s also important to give employees flexibility in how and when they would like to bolster their skills, according to Crawford.
“Any professional development opportunity needs to be informed by and supportive of the company’s strategy and direction, but also give employees some flexibility and alternatives,” she said.
A simple way to encourage employees to learn something new is by gauging their strengths and partnering them with another employee who has a different skill set. This reverse mentoring method allows each employee to recognize their talents while learning from one another.
“A common combo is a more tenured employee with mechanical skills and a young employee that’s tech savvy,” said Crawford. “They would normally butt heads, but with coaching and facilitation, you have reverse mentoring.”
Meanwhile, a career pathways program allows employees to take part in bite-sized lessons in different departments and decide what skills they’d like to explore further.
“People often ask, ‘What if I train people and they leave?’ Well, what if you don’t train them and they stay?” said Crawford.
At Sussex IM
, professional development often happens on the shop floor as employees learn new automated processes to make a new generation of products.
“We specialize in custom injection molding, which means we are always adapting to new challenges and evolving needs,” said Pam McGuire
, human resource manager at Sussex IM.
Cell leads and engineers are always on hand to help train employees and ensure products are made to customer specifications.
The cost of additional certifications and technical courses might prohibit an employee from signing up, which is why Sussex IM also invests in professional development opportunities outside the business. The company pays every year to send a cohort of workers through a journeyman apprenticeship program held at Waukesha County Technical College.
“It provides great professional development for both employees and the company,” said McGuire. “It also addresses the growing demand for skilled labor, which can be difficult to secure in today’s competitive job market.”
Sussex IM will also pay for classes that support an employee’s personal goals or interests. For example, one employee recently received her degree in supply chain management from WCTC, McGuire said. Other employees have expressed interest in attending classes to learn English as a second language.
“Many of the technical training programs through WCTC are affordable and provide excellent value,” said McGuire. “They are a great investment in our workforce, offering far more in return than the cost involved.”
Professional development is just as important for shop floor employees as it is for supervisors. Sussex IM has also introduced a Spanish language training program for supervisors to better support their employees.