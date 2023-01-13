Sherman Phoenix and gener8tor partner to launch artist-focused accelerator, programming

The Sherman Phoenix Foundation and gener8tor announced this week a new collaborative program called “gener8tor Art x Sherman Phoenix.”

The program, which will be based out of the Sherman Phoenix Marketplace at 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave. in Milwaukee, is designed to serve the local creative community through professional development workshops, one-to-one mentorship and grant funding for artists.

The gener8tor Art x Sherman Phoenix program will focus on supporting traditionally underfunded creatives, including professionals who identify as BIPOC or LGBTIA+, nonbinary individuals, people with disabilities, veterans, and neurodiverse individuals.

“gener8tor is thrilled to partner with Sherman Phoenix to deliver both public and selective programs for artists in the Milwaukee area,” said Darius Smith, director of gener8tor Art x Sherman Phoenix. “We are continuing our mission to provide creative and sustainable resources for artists to thrive both financially and creatively and make the impossible possible – no matter their race, place or gender.”

gener8tor Art x Sherman Phoenix will run year-round, free programming including workshops, webinars, artist talks, one-on-one office hours and mentorship opportunities. There will also be a one-month “Master Class” series focused on building a professional art practice.

In addition to free community programming, gener8tor Art x Sherman Phoenix is launching a new seven-week accelerator program. The accelerator will be offered twice a year. Participants will learn how to strengthen their art business. Individual artist grants of up to $10,000 will be available to Milwaukee-based artists who complete the accelerator program. Applications for the first cycle are open until Feb. 26 with the first cycle set to begin April 10.