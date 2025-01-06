Sheboygan-based plastics manufacturer acquires former Nemschoff facility

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Sheboygan-based SACO AEI Polymers, a manufacturer of plastic resin products, has purchased the 222,400-square-foot former Nemschoff facility at 2218 Julson Court in Sheboygan for $7 million, according to state records. The facility is about three miles south of SACO AEI’s global headquarters at 3220 Crocker Ave. The company also has facilities in Ohio and the United

Sheboygan-based, a manufacturer of plastic resin products, has purchased the 222,400-square-foot formerfacility at 2218 Julson Court in Sheboygan for $7 million, according to state records. The facility is about three miles south of SACO AEI's global headquarters at 3220 Crocker Ave. The company also has facilities in Ohio and the United Kingdom. SACO AEI makes plastic products for wires and cables, pipes and pipe fittings, wood plastic composites, flame retardants and more. Nemschoff was a medical furniture manufacturer.by Zeeland, Michigan-based office furniture, equipment, and home furnishings company. in 2009. That company is now known as, d.b.a. Herman Miller. The former Nemschoff plant permanently closed in March of 2023, according to a WARN notice. A representative from SACO AEI was not immediately available for comment on the building acquisition.

Find opportunities for giving and profiles of southeastern Wisconsin nonprofits in the 2025 Giving Guide from BizTimes Media.