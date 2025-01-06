Sheboygan-based plastics manufacturer acquires former Nemschoff facility

Sheboygan-based SACO AEI Polymers
, a manufacturer of plastic resin products, has purchased the 222,400-square-foot former Nemschoff
facility at 2218 Julson Court in Sheboygan for $7 million, according to state records.
The facility is about three miles south of SACO AEI's global headquarters at 3220 Crocker Ave. The company also has facilities in Ohio and the United Kingdom.
SACO AEI makes plastic products for wires and cables, pipes and pipe fittings, wood plastic composites, flame retardants and more.
Nemschoff was a medical furniture manufacturer. It was acquired
by Zeeland, Michigan-based office furniture, equipment, and home furnishings company Herman Miller, Inc
. in 2009. That company is now known as MillerKnoll Inc.
, d.b.a. Herman Miller.
The former Nemschoff plant permanently closed in March of 2023, according to a WARN notice.
A representative from SACO AEI was not immediately available for comment on the building acquisition.
Find opportunities for giving and profiles of southeastern Wisconsin nonprofits in the 2025 Giving Guide from BizTimes Media.