Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Manufacturing

Sheboygan-based plastics manufacturer acquires former Nemschoff facility

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Former Nemschoff manufacturing plant at 2218 Julson Court. Photo from Loopnet
Learn more about:
Herman Miller IncNemschoffSACO AEI Polymers
Last updated

Sheboygan-based SACO AEI Polymers, a manufacturer of plastic resin products, has purchased the 222,400-square-foot former Nemschoff facility at 2218 Julson Court in Sheboygan for $7 million, according to state records. The facility is about three miles south of SACO AEI’s global headquarters at 3220 Crocker Ave. The company also has facilities in Ohio and the United

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.