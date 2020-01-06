Selzer-Ornst acquires Brookfield-based ABCO Building Corporation

Milwaukee-based Selzer-Ornst Construction Co. acquired Brookfield-based ABCO Building Corporation

ABCO Building Corporation is a full-service, union general contractor who has been conducting business for over 49 years in the greater Milwaukee area. The company specializes in industrial, commercial and healthcare construction as well as maintenance work.

“This organization has a long-standing history of providing superior construction services to its diverse client base,” said Matthew Tadisch, owner of Selzer-Ornst.

As a part of the acquisition, ABCO will relocate to and operate as Selzer-Ornst which is located at 6222 W. State Street, Wauwatosa, according to a press release.

“When we were considering a long-term succession plan for our clients and employees, we couldn’t have found a better fit than Selzer-Ornst,” said Brian Goodchild, project manager at ABCO. “The culture, services and commitment to exceeding client expectations are a perfect fit for our firm.”