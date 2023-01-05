Sellars Absorbent Materials raising another $3.9 million

By
-
Image from Google.

Milwaukee-based manufacturer Sellars Absorbent Materials has raised about $1.05 million in equity from three investors, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is looking to raise a total of $3.9 million, according to the filing. Sellars Absorbent Materials is a manufacturer of shop towels, wet wipes, disposable wipers and

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display