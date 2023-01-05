Sellars Absorbent Materials raising another $3.9 million

Milwaukee-based manufacturer Sellars Absorbent Materials has raised about $1.05 million in equity from three investors, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is looking to raise a total of $3.9 million, according to the filing.
Sellars Absorbent Materials is a manufacturer of shop towels, wet wipes, disposable wipers and sorbents made with recycled fibers. The company also raised $20.5 million in equity last January.
Sellars Absorbent Materials has closed several funding rounds in recent years, including a $10.6 million round in 2013.
Messages left with the company were not responded to Thursday.
Thomas Sellars, chief executive officer at Sellars Absorbent Materials, previously told BizTimes Media that past funding rounds were growth related.