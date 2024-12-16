Login
See photos: Zizzo Group’s ‘Donut Smackdown’

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Scenes from the Donut Smackdown "eat-off finale" at the Oriental Theater. Credit: Zizzo Group
Learn more about:
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater MilwaukeeZizzo Group
Milwaukee-based marketing firm Zizzo Group raised more than $61,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee through its eighth annual “Donut Smackdown” contest.

Hundreds of donations were made by community members over a two-week window. The  contest featured 56 of Milwaukee’s top business executives and community leaders, competing head-to-head in a challenge to win in two categories: speed-eating nine qualifying donuts and fundraising.

The contest’s “eat-off finale” was held Dec. 10, for the first time at Milwaukee Film’s historic Oriental Theatre on the city’s East Side. It featured the fastest three teams from the speed-eating challenge and the three top fundraising teams, who were all challenged to eat 12 Kwik Trip Glazers donuts as fast as they could.

The 2024 ‘Donut Smackdown’ champions were Brian Rutkowski, vice president and general manager of Wisconsin Center District, and his partner, Brandon Anderson, electrician at Wisconsin Center District, who won the speed-eating category for eating 12 donuts in a record-setting time of one minute and 55 seconds. Alice Ambrowiak and George Wong, both investment analysts at Baird Advisors won the fundraising category with $12,875 in donations.

“Zizzo Group’s ‘Donut Smackdown’ helps us sustain our positive work with more than 3,000 kids each day,” said Jeff Snell, interim president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee. “The event is a classic Milwaukee formula for success: fun with friends for a purpose! Thanks to all the participants, sponsors, and donors, the kids at the Clubs will continue to receive a hug, a snack, homework help, and experience a safe, fun place to be a kid with a bright future. All of Milwaukee benefits from the work of the Boys & Girls Clubs. And who in Milwaukee doesn’t love donuts!?”

Over the past eight years, Zizzo Group has raised more than $300,000 for southeast Wisconsin community programs through the Donut Smackdown contest.

