See photos: SHARP Literacy’s 2024 A Novel Event

Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization SHARP Literacy hosted its A Novel Event Wednesday evening at The Pfister Hotel. Keynote speaker Norrie Daroga, founder and president of Mequon-based Codebaby, spoke about the company’s advances in AI and avatar technologies in elementary schools across southeastern Wisconsin.

The event drew 350 people and raised just over $270,000 between ticket sales, a live auction and sponsorships.

Codebaby creates virtual characters that use generative artificial intelligence to create real-time experiences with users. A Norrie-lookalike avatar as well as personalized avatars created by students from St. Augustine Preparatory Academy were featured at the event.

SHARP Literacy’s science, technology, arts, engineering and math (STEAM) initiatives brought students from Aug Prep to the event to demonstrate the use of AI avatars in the school’s curriculum. AI avatar Sharlotta, created by students at Aug Prep, walked four 4th grade students through several lessons in a coding class and explained the material in multiple languages.