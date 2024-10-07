See photos: Plans unveiled for public artwork at Vel R. Phillips Plaza

Philadelphia-based artist Karyn Olivier has been selected by the Milwaukee Department of City Development for the commission of the public artwork at Vel R. Phillips Plaza.

The plaza honors Vel Phillips, who was a civil rights activist, politician and jurist. She was the first woman and first African American member of the Milwaukee Common Council. She was the first female judge in Milwaukee County and the first African American judge in the state. She was elected secretary of state in Wisconsin, serving from 1979-83.

Olivier’s permanent memorial installation at Vel R. Phillips Plaza, titled ‘I Didn’t Do It Alone’ will honor Phillips.

The memorial will feature three key components: two stone architectural sections with figurative sculptures, a bronze desk, and a bronze chair. Six outward-facing figures will represent the citizens, activists, and leaders who worked with Phillips. The linked-arm citizens symbolize those who participated in open housing protests.

The final artwork will be installed and unveiled to the public in 2026.

“I’m very excited to have this opportunity to create a public work for the Vel R. Phillips Plaza,” Olivier said. “Vel’s legacy is so inspiring—one that reminds us of the values found in persistence, hard work, and unflagging optimism. This installation is meant to honor Vel and her accomplishments on our behalf. Just as importantly, my intention is to inspire all of us to carry on where Vel left off.”

The process to choose an artist for the Vel R. Phillips Plaza commission began last fall when the city invited professional artists and artist teams across the country and Europe to submit their qualifications for the Vel R. Phillips Plaza Artist Commission Opportunity. The all-inclusive budget for the artist commission is $600,000.

Completed earlier this year, Vel R. Phillips Plaza is located along the south side of Wisconsin Avenue, across the street from the Baird Center. The 0.7-acre $15.75 million project replaced parking spaces with a park, a manicured garden, flex space for a farmers markets and a 2,900-square-foot building for food and drink service.

The Plaza’s food and beverage vendor, Draft & Vessel owner Nathan Davauer, is expected to begin operations in 2025.