See photos from Wisconsin’s college basketball games at American Family Field

On Friday night, for the first time in its 22-year history, American Family Field hosted basketball games instead of baseball.

The Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle featured a doubleheader of University Wisconsin basketball, with the Badger women’s team playing Kansas State and then the men’s team playing Stanford. Kansas State defeated the UW women 77-63 and the Wisconsin men’s team beat Stanford 60-50.

The event drew a crowd of 17,927.

The basketball court was set up across the American Family Field infield with one hoop positioned near third base and the other near first base.

Intersport, a Chicago-based events and marketing agency, led creative concepting for the event and handled all ticketing, marketing and operations.

