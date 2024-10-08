Subscribe
See photos: Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast celebrates 100 years of Camp Alice Chester

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Learn more about:
Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast
Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast recently hosted a celebration for the 100th anniversary of its Camp Alice Chester property in East Troy.

Sponsored by Associated Bank and the Milwaukee Bucks, the event paid tribute to how camping at GSWISE has developed, exploring the traditions and legacies of current and past camps. Guests of all ages (from current campers to alum) enjoyed camp favorites like archery, rock climbing, hatchet throwing, sports and games, arts and crafts, s’mores, scavenger hunts, letterboxing, fishing, campfire songs, and more.

Camp Alice Chester opened 1924 thanks to a fundraising campaign and donation from its namesake Alice Chester, the first president of the Milwaukee Girl Scout Council. The 100-acre property on the shores of Booth Lake hosted 60 Girl Scout campers during its first summer in operation.

