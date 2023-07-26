See photos: Froedtert & MCW’s Imagine More Dinner raised upwards of $1 million

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin last month held its 10th annual Imagine More Dinner to raise money for and celebrate advancements in the research and treatment of neurological diseases and injuries.

The event, held at The Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee, convened hundreds of leaders representing the local business, health care and philanthropic communities and raised a record of more than $1 million for MCW’s Neuroscience Research Center.

This year’s event was co-chaired by Mary Ellen Stanek of Baird and David Lubar of Lubar & Co., who sit on the boards of both Froedtert Health and MCW.