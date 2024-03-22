See photos: Demolition at Northridge Mall begins

Demolition of the former Northridge Mall on Milwaukee’s far northwest side has finally begun.

Northridge Mall, which the city of Milwaukee recently took ownership of, closed in 2003. In recent years it’s been the center of several arson cases and vandalism. City officials have sought demolition of the former mall for years.

The first piece of the mall to go down is the former Boston Store, located on the south side of the mall next to a Menards store, which is located in a separate building.

Demolition crews started this week on exterior and structural demolition.

The city took control of the Boston Store property in 2018, before taking control of the rest of the vacant mall, at West Brown Deer Road and North 76th Street, in January through property tax foreclosure. The property was valued at $2.5 million, according to state records.

Since then, the city boarded up windows, set up fencing and hired 24/7 security to stop break-ins in January. Since implementing the new security measures, there have been three breaches compared to nearly daily breaches before, according to court documents filed earlier this month.

Interior demolition and asbestos testing and remediation has begun throughout the mall, city officials have said.

The Boston Store property is being demolished by Lannon-based HM Brandt, a family-owned demolition company that has worked on projects including the former Roundy’s warehouse in Wauwatosa and the Oriental Theatre in Milwaukee.

Several union members from the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139 stood outside the fence line Thursday afternoon, protesting that HM Brandt’s workers are not paid a fair wage, they said.

