See photos: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee’s Salute to Youth event raises $1 million

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee's Salute to Youth event raises $1 million

By
BizTimes Staff
-

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee recently held its 2023 MVP Salute to Youth event, raising a record-breaking more than $1 million.

After a four-year hiatus, the event was held at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee and was attended by more than 500 people. The night included a dinner and celebration that honored youth, individuals and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to BGCGM.

