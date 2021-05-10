Scaling Wellness in Milwaukee names first executive director

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Gene Manzanet
Scaling Wellness in Milwaukee has named banking executive Eugene Manzanet as its first executive director. Manzanet has spent 25 years in the banking industry, most recently as vice president of community lending for U.S. Bank…

Lauren Anderson
