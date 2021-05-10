Scaling Wellness in Milwaukee names first executive director

Scaling Wellness in Milwaukee has named banking executive Eugene Manzanet as its first executive director. Manzanet has spent 25 years in the banking industry, most recently as vice president of community lending for U.S. Bank…

Scaling Wellness in Milwaukee has named banking executive Eugene Manzanet as its first executive director.Manzanet has spent 25 years in the banking industry, most recently as vice president of community lending for U.S. Bank Home Mortgage Wisconsin.In his new role, he will oversee SWIM’s strategic and operational plans, while also leading programs and its expansion efforts.SWIM launched in 2018 as a coalition of community leaders aimed at addressing the issue of generational trauma in Milwaukee. It’s since evolved into a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on supporting local service providers who are involved in trauma work. The group in late 2020 unveiled plans to build a hub that would house community-based nonprofits and other services on Milwaukee's near west side.“We are delighted to have someone with Gene's expertise and passion for community building serve as SWIM's inaugural executive director," said Sumaiyah Clark, SWIM board chair and enterprise project administrator for the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services. "Gene's impressive background in economic development and finance, coupled with a deep understanding of the Milwaukee community's assets and its most pressing needs through his nonprofit work, makes him uniquely positioned to move SWIM forward as we launch our strategic and operational plans."Prior to joining U.S. Bank, Manzanet was vice president of community development for PNC Bank in Milwaukee. He is also currently a commissioner and vice chair for the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District and is chairman of advisors for Mission Fuel, a nonprofit accelerator based at Cardinal Stritch University.He is also completing research toward his doctoral degree at Cardinal Stritch in leadership in the advancement of learning and service, with a focus on nonprofit sustainability and advancement of organizational leadership.“I’m thrilled to join an amazing group committed to tackling the complex issue of trauma and building resiliency,” Manzanet said. “I am eager to get started and work with key partners to help improve the quality of life in Milwaukee.”