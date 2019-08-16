Sam and Gene Johnson’s home in Wind Point sold for nearly $4 million

Property has 300 feet of Lake Michigan frontage

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Google Maps image of Samuel C. Johnson Jr. and Imogene
Google Maps image of Samuel C. Johnson Jr. and Imogene "Gene" Powers Johnson’s home in Wind Point.

The Wind Point home where former S.C. Johnson & Son Inc. chairman Samuel C. Johnson Jr. and Imogene “Gene” Powers Johnson lived has been sold for nearly $4 million, according to state records.

The home on Lighthouse Drive sold for $3,942,000 to Lighthouse Drive LLC, according to state records. It was sold by The Imogene Powers 1993 Trust. The property has 300 feet of frontage along Lake Michigan in Wind Point and includes a swimming pool and tennis court.

Sam Johnson was the fourth generation of his family to lead Racine-based S.C. Johnson, which was started by his great-grandfather. He became chairman in 1967 and grew the company significantly during his leadership. He died in 2004.

Imogene Powers Johnson died in 2018. That year her net worth was estimated by Forbes magazine at $3.7 billion.

Sam and Gene were both major philanthropists.

Their son, Herbert Fisk Johnson III, is the chairman and chief executive officer of S.C. Johnson. Their daughter, Helen Johnson-Leipold, is chairman and CEO of Johnson Outdoors and the chairman of Johnson Financial Group. Their other children are S. Curtis Johnson and Winnie Johnson-Marquart.

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Weiland is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, and son, Zachary. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys coaching his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams.

