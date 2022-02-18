Salvation Army of Milwaukee County exceeds Red Kettle campaign goal

The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County’s signature campaign brought in $500,000 more than the organization’s goal, thanks to an anonymous donor.

Despite Red Kettle donations being down, the 2021 campaign raised $4.3 million, surpassing its $3.8 million target. Red Kettle donations came in at $439,421, compared to the Salvation Army’s goal of $526,000. The overall total was helped by a single donor’s $750,000 gift.