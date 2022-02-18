Salvation Army of Milwaukee County exceeds Red Kettle campaign goal

The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County’s signature campaign brought in $500,000 more than the organization’s goal, thanks to an anonymous donor.
Despite Red Kettle donations being down, the 2021 campaign raised $4.3 million, surpassing its $3.8 million target. Red Kettle donations came in at $439,421, compared to the Salvation Army’s goal of $526,000. The overall total was helped by a single donor’s $750,000 gift.
The campaign ran from Nov. 12, 2021, through Jan. 31, 2022.
It also exceeded last year’s campaign total of $4 million.
“We are so grateful to the community for their support,” said Major Steve Woodard, coordinator for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County. “By exceeding our goal we will be able to provide food, clothing, shelter and support to even more vulnerable people in Milwaukee County.”
Donations will continue to support The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County’s programs and services, including the Emergency Lodge homeless shelter, Feed the Kids summer meals program, Coats for Kids program, Toy Shop program, Christmas Family Feast, food pantries and emergency assistance vouchers.
Locally, 87 cents of every dollar raised is used to support programs and services in Milwaukee County.