Salm Partners, a Johnsonville company, issues recall for sausage that may be contaminated

Denmark, Wisconsin-based Salm Partners, a manufacturer of fully cooked sausage and hot dogs owned by Johnsonville, has issued a voluntary recall for approximately 35,430 pounds of Johnsonville turkey kielbasa sausage.

The product may be contaminated with pieces of rubber, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The problem was discovered after several complaints from consumers reporting they found pieces of rubber in the ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa products. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury due to consumption of these products.

The affected turkey kielbasa sausages were produced between Oct. 30 and Oct. 31, 2023. The sausages were shipped to distribution centers in 11 states, including Wisconsin, earlier this year. The 12-ounce packages have “best by” dates of May 17, 2024 and May 18, 2024 printed on their sides. The products also have the number “P-32009” printed on the side of their packaging.

“Johnsonville communicated with its retail partners to remove the affected product from their stores immediately, should any affected product yet be in stores,” according to a press release from the company.

Johnsonville is encouraging consumers who bought the affected sausage to throw it away.

The recall comes just three months after Johnsonville announced it would close its Meadowside facility, located on the company’s headquarters campus in Sheboygan County, following its acquisition of Salm Partners. Through the acquisition, Johnsonville also gained two production plants in Denmark.