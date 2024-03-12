R&R Insurance acquires First Insurance Solutions

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Pewaukee-based insurance agency R&R Insurance Services Inc., has acquired Waukesha-based insurance agency First Insurance Solutions. R&R Insurance Services said it will retain all First Insurance Solutions employees. “R&R Insurance Services has always been committed to serving the needs of our community with the best possible insurance products and services,” said Ken Riesch, owner and president

Pewaukee-based insurance agency R&R Insurance Services Inc., has acquired Waukesha-based insurance agency First Insurance Solutions.

R&R Insurance Services said it will retain all First Insurance Solutions employees.

“R&R Insurance Services has always been committed to serving the needs of our community with the best possible insurance products and services,” said Ken Riesch, owner and president of R&R Insurance Services Inc. “The acquisition of First Insurance Solutions allows us to service the clients of FIS, while enhancing our presence in the communities where we work and live.”

“First Insurance Solutions is excited to join forces with R&R Insurance,” said Corbin Grimes, son of the late John Grimes, founder of First Insurance Solutions. “This opportunity will allow us to leverage R&R Insurance’s scale and resources to provide enhanced services to our loyal customers.”