Roundy’s, WWBIC distributing pandemic relief grants to 19 Wisconsin restaurants

Milwaukee-based Roundy’s Supermarkets Inc. and the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. are giving out $95,000 in grants to help local restaurants recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, 19 restaurants in 14 communities across the state have been selected to receive a $5,000 grant; 13 of those businesses are located in southeastern Wisconsin. They include:

Kawa Japanese Restaurant was the first to receive funding.

The grant program is funded by sales of The Wisconsin Restaurant Cookbook and a $20,000 match from Roundy’s, which is a subsidiary of Cincinnati-based The Kroger Co. Its two grocery store brands Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market partnered with WWBIC and OnMilwaukee to produce and sell the cookbooks, which feature recipes from chefs at more than 40 restaurants in Wisconsin.

“Local restaurants are a vital part of our community,” said James Hyland, vice president of communications and public affairs. “Throughout the pandemic they dealt with many trials and challenges to keep their doors open and provide a safe dining experience for both customers and associates. We are elated to help make a difference for these 19 Wisconsin restaurants through grant funds.”

The Wisconsin Restaurant Cookbook is still available to purchase for $9.99 at all 106 Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores, while supplies last. One hundred percent of the proceeds goes toward grants to support local restaurants.