Rockline’s $19.7 million expansion project to create 54 jobs

Rockline Industries Inc. expects to create 54 jobs over three years with the $19.7 million expansion of its Sheboygan facility, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced today.The capital investment will allow Sheboygan-based Rockline to double its capacity to produce disinfecting wet wipes.The manufacturer will add two new production lines and relocate existing production lines within the facility as part of the project, Rockline Industries president Randy Rudolph previously told BizTimes.WEDC will back the project with up to $380,000 in state income tax credits over three years, according to a press release.“WEDC is proud to be able to assist Rockline in continuing its growth in Sheboygan County,” WEDC secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said in a statement.The new production lines, called “XC-105 Galaxy,” were developed and built by Rockline’s global engineering group in partnership with leading converting equipment manufacturers. The new lines are expected to be operational sometime this year.The Galaxy line will allow Rockline to meet increased demand for its products fueled by the coronavirus pandemic, Rudolph previously told BizTimes .The company, which makes coffee filters and wet wipes for consumer, health care, industrial and institutional markets, employs around 2,500 people worldwide. It has facilities in Wisconsin, Arkansas, New Jersey, Tennessee and England.Rockline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.