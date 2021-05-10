Rockline’s $19.7 million expansion project to create 54 jobs

Brandon Anderegg
Rockline Industries Inc. expects to create 54 jobs over three years with the $19.7 million expansion of its Sheboygan facility, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced today. The capital investment will allow Sheboygan-based Rockline to…

