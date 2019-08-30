Joins lineup of 12 concerts already announced for arena's second year

Grammy Award-winning rock band Tool will perform on Thursday, Oct. 31 at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.

The show is part of the group’s newly announced fall tour with special guest Killing Joke, coinciding with its latest album “Fear Inoculum.”

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Sept. 6 and can be purchased at FiservForum.com.

“We could think of no better way to celebrate Halloween in Milwaukee than by welcoming Tool to Fiserv Forum,” said Raj Saha, general manager at Fiserv Forum.

Fiserv Forum recently celebrated its first anniversary. Since opening in August 2018, the arena has held more than 110 non-Milwaukee Bucks or Marquette Basketball events, which includes 34 concerts during its first 12 months of operation.

By comparison, the Bradley Center hosted 21 concerts during its busiest fiscal year, which was from July 1, 2007 to June 30, 2008, said a spokesperson, adding the arena was home to four, sometimes five home teams, which limited its availability for hosting concerts and other special events.

The upcoming concert lineup at Fiserv Forum includes: