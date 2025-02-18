Login
People in the News

Robertson Ryan names new CFO

By Andrew Weiland
Jami Long

Milwaukee-based insurance agency Robertson Ryan and Associates Inc. announced that it has named Jami Long as its new chief financial officer.

Long previously served as chief financial officer for Pewaukee-based WHR Global, where she worked since August of 2016. Prior to that she had various roles with Madison-based AnchorBank, Milwaukee-based Guaranty Bank and Deloitte.

Founded in 1960, Robertson Ryan offers a wide array of insurance solutions for businesses, individuals, and benefits coverage. The firm provides guidance and support to more than 70,000 clients, ranging from homeowners and small enterprises to national corporations across all industries.

