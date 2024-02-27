Rite-Hite plans to build aircraft hangar at Mitchell International Airport

Rendering of the planned Rite-Hite aircraft hangar, from VJS Construction Services

An affiliate of Milwaukee-based manufacturer Rite-Hite is planning to build a two-plane aircraft hangar at Mitchell International Airport. The cost to build the hangar is estimated at $8.4 million. It would be located at 1901 E. Layton Ave., which is on the northeast end of the airport. Rite-Hite leases the land from Milwaukee County, according

Hunter Turpin
Hunter Turpin
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
