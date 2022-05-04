Rising Stars in Real Estate: Will Klumb

Category: BizTimes Milwaukee

BizTimes Milwaukee Number of years working in your current industry: 10

10 Undergrad degree/university: UW Madison

Will Klumb, sales associate at First Weber, has been involved in commercial real estate and property management for 10 years, starting in high school when he did maintenance work on multifamily properties throughout the Milwaukee area.

Since joining First Weber, the University of Wisconsin-Madison grad has represented sellers with a range of property types, from a 97-unit apartment portfolio to an 80-acre Menomonee Falls landmark that will reopen as a nonprofit equine therapy facility.

Klum has represented the School Sisters of Notre Dame in leasing their new office in Milwaukee County Research Park; represented the seller and buyer of 25.5 acres in Menomonee Falls for residential development; sold several churches on behalf of the Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee; and assisted numerous small business owners in acquiring and/or liquidating their buildings during growth and retirement stages of their businesses.

“He prides himself on his work ethic, responsiveness, honesty and unwavering dedication to his clients’ best interests,” said Heidi McKenna, broker and manager at First Weber.