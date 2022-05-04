Rising Stars in Real Estate: Sam Gleischman

Category: BizTimes Milwaukee

Sam Gleischman, an associate in CBRE’s Milwaukee office, joined the company in 2020 with more than 10 years of experience in the retail brokerage industry. Prior to working at CBRE, Gleischman worked at Milwaukee-based Metier LLC, a family-owned company, where he partnered with his father and focused on brokerage, property management and administrative operations.

Gleischman specializes in retail tenant and landlord representation in Wisconsin and the Midwest. National account teams Gleischman is a part of include Kohl’s Corp., Dunkin’ Donuts, Popeyes and Tidal Wave Auto Spa. He also represents several local businesses growing across the state as well as property owners working to fill vacant spaces.

“Sam is a great young person with an insatiable desire to succeed,” said Gary Stein, executive vice president of CBRE.

In addition to his professional efforts, Gleischman is active in his community and serves as a Young Leader Board member for Penfield Children’s Center.