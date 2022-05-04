Rising Stars in Real Estate: Mike Wanezek

Category: BizTimes Milwaukee

Mike Wanezek, broker at Colliers | Wisconsin, specializes in office landlord and occupier representation in downtown Milwaukee’s central business district.

Wanezek is currently responsible for the brokerage services of more than 2.5 million square feet market-wide. His areas of expertise include leasing and sales of commercial office investments, corporate owner and tenant representation, research analysis and Argus modeling.

Since 2018, he has completed more than $350 million in lease transactions and more than $81 million in sales transactions.

Wanezek is an executive board member of NAIOP Wisconsin and an advisory board member of the Marquette Center for Real Estate Alumni. He has earned several recognitions, including the NAIOP National Developing Leader Award in 2018, and is a seven-time Costar Power Broker.

“Mike is a dynamic and passionate adviser to his clients. He has worked on some of the biggest office deals in the region,” said Jim Villa, chief executive officer at NAIOP Wisconsin.