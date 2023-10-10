Rising Stars in Manufacturing: Adrian Stepanski

Adrian Stepanski, 22, began his career in the trades earlier this year when he was hired as a machinist by Milwaukee-based Matzel Manufacturing.

“He really enjoys his chosen profession,” said Christopher Stepanski, Adrian’s father. “He is an easy-going worker, willing to help out wherever necessary, always willing to put in extra hours when asked – even on a Friday – and is committed to a mindset of quality over quantity.”

Stepanski is fascinated with the machining process and has aspirations of learning how to operate different machinery and of moving up in the company, said Christopher Stepanski.

“He strongly believes that the trades need more people and likes to promote his decision to join the trades,” he added.