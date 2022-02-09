RINKA opens office in Florida

Milwaukee-based architecture firm RINKA announced this week that it has opened a second office location, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to better serve the firm’s Florida-based clients.

Elliot Young, who is a senior vice president and shareholder with RINKA and has been with the firm for more than 11 years, will be lead and managing the office.

“Our team has found that our design approach — which combines highly creative solutions and elevated experiences for users with beautiful, yet functional structures — has fostered deep relationships with amazing clients across the country, especially in highly desirable and competitive markets like South Florida,” said Matt Rinka, partner. “We’re pleased our work has been received so well both in and outside of the Midwest. We’re continuing to grow our company with clients that are different and visionary, and this step is part of the evolution of our firm becoming a more national company.”

RINKA has been working on projects in Florida for eight years and is continuing to work with many other Florida-based companies on various projects.

“The decision to open a Florida RINKA office only strengthens our firm’s national reach as we continue to work on many projects outside of Wisconsin,” said Young.

The Florida office will provide all of the same services as the firm’s Milwaukee office. Milwaukee office staff will rotate and work out of the Florida office as needed. There also will be some dedicated staff in the Milwaukee office working on Florida-based projects.