Notable Residential Real Estate Agents: Richard Ruvin

Richard Ruvin is the lead partner for Falk Ruvin Gallagher, which is based in Whitefish Bay and is part of Keller Williams. He has 24 years of residential real estate experience.

During the last 12 months, the Falk Ruvin Gallagher team has sold $107 million in residential real estate, serving 194 families.

Ruvin is also the president of NAJR Properties LLC, which has acquired and developed more than $100 million in multi-family and commercial real estate since 2005. The firm owns/asset manages 100,000 square feet of commercial space.

“Richard Ruvin has one of the most diverse backgrounds in the residential real estate space, from not only helping people buy and sell homes but to running a construction and remodeling firm as well as various forms of investments and developments,” said Charlie Stalle, team leader for Keller Williams Milwaukee.