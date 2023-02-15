Revitalize Milwaukee to rehabilitate homes in Muskego Way neighborhood

Revitalize Milwaukee will focus on Milwaukee’s Muskego Way neighborhood during its annual Block Build MKE home repair and beautification initiative this summer.

Every year, the nonprofit organization hosts a two-day event in which hundreds of volunteers work on a few dozen homes, which are owned by low-income elderly, veterans or those living with a disability, in a concentrated area of a Milwaukee neighborhood. The porch rebuilds, bathroom conversions, kitchen updates and more are free for residents.

This year’s event, which will take place Aug. 18-19, has a goal to rehab more than 30 homes in the south side neighborhood. The event is a collaboration with Muskego Way Partners, consisting of Safe & Sound, Travis Hope, Milwaukee Police Department District 2, Clarke Square Parents & Friends, and Milwaukee Christian Center.

“We are thrilled to bring much-needed resources and support to the Muskego Way neighborhood, and through this program build upon the residents’ hope, stability, and independence,” said Lynnea Katz-Petted, chief executive officer of Revitalize Milwaukee.

Volunteers last year made repairs to 23 homes within the Lindsay Heights neighborhood on Milwaukee’s near northwest side. It marked a departure from the Lincoln Village and Clark Square neighborhoods, where Revitalize had previously focused its efforts.

“For over two decades, Block Build MKE has brought new investment in Milwaukee neighborhoods that has been truly invaluable and uplifting, and I am overjoyed that Revitalize Milwaukee has again selected the 12th District for this intense and wonderful infusion of positive energy and beautification,” said Alderman José Pérez. “I strongly encourage businesses and residents to reach out to Revitalize Milwaukee to see ways they can help Block Build to make the most impact.”

Since 2000, the nonprofit has completed critical home repairs on nearly 4,000 homes with the help of next to 12,000 volunteers and invested more than $24 million dollars into Milwaukee-area housing, according to the press release.