Revitalize Milwaukee to rehabilitate 23 homes in Lindsay Heights

Revitalize Milwaukee and Walnut Way Conservation Corp. will rehabilitate 23 homes in the Lindsay Heights neighborhood on Milwaukee’s near northwest side as part of its Block Build MKE 2022.

The project will take place Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12 and 13. The homes will receive free repairs and upgrades as part of the efforts, collectively valued at more than $300,000 as part of the effort, a press release states.

More than 500 volunteers and 32 sponsors, including Home Depot, Milwaukee Tool, Advocate Aurora Health, Continental Properties, Associated Bank and BMO Harris Bank, will combine forces to rebuild and repair porches, convert bathroom, update kitchens, and perform other repairs and services.

“Each year, Block Build improves the quality of life and stabilizes a Milwaukee neighborhood. The repairs and upgrades enable homeowners to stay in their homes,” said Lynnea Katz-Petted, CEO of Revitalize Milwaukee, in the press release.

Prep work for the repairs will take place Friday, Aug. 12, with most the repairs taking place on Saturday.

“Our elderly residents in Lindsay Heights are counting on initiatives like Block Build to deliver much-needed repairs to their homes and allow them to age in place. Without programs like Block Build, we risk seeing more longtime community members being pushed out of Lindsay Heights,” added Antonio Butts, director of the Walnut Way Conservation Corp.

Revitalize Milwaukee’s mission is to stabilize neighborhoods by providing free home repairs for low-income homeowners. Since 2000, the nonprofit has completed critical repairs on more than 3,400 homes with the help of more than 10,000 volunteers and has invested more than $20 million into Milwaukee-area housing, according to the press release.