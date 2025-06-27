Michael Best to move Manitowoc office to Titletown district in Green Bay

Milwaukee-based law firm Michael Best & Friedrich LLP announced this week that it will move its office at 1000 Maritime Drive in Manitowoc to the Titletown district near Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Scheduled to open in its new location in early fall, it is one of 18 offices that Michael Best has throughout the country.

“We look forward to joining the Green Bay community and becoming a part of the innovative development, Titletown,” said David Krutz, managing partner at Michael Best. “This move reflects the firm’s ongoing dedication to providing top-tier legal services that meet the evolving needs of businesses in the rapidly growing northeast Wisconsin region. The Green Bay area offers a remarkable quality of life for our skilled practitioners, balancing professional excellence with strong community engagement.”

Michael Best’s new Green Bay office will be located in the U.S. Venture Center, located at 1175 Lombardi Ave. The six-story, 146,794-square-foot class A office building, completed in 2021, was developed by Appleton-based Commercial Horizons.

“We’re excited to welcome a firm of Michael Best’s caliber to the U.S. Venture Center,” said Jeff Weyers, co-owner of Commercial Horizons. “With their move, the building is now 93% occupied, leaving just 10,000 square feet available. We’re proud of the momentum and look forward to fully leasing the space with another great tenant.”

The Titletown district is the mixed-use development created by the Green Bay Packers northwest of Lambeau Field.

“We’re pleased to welcome Michael Best to Titletown and the Green Bay area,” said Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy. “They have a great reputation for providing excellent service to their clients and we are excited to see them become a part of our well-rounded, growing community at Titletown.”