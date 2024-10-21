Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Entrepreneurship & Small Business

Rev Up: Milwaukee-based startup huupe launches ‘world’s first smart basketball hoops’

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
huupe co-founders Paul Anton (left) and Lyth Saeed.
huupe co-founders Paul Anton (left) and Lyth Saeed.
Learn more about:
huupeFrankie AntonLyth SaeedPaul Anton
Last updated

A group of childhood friends from Milwaukee has taken a love for playing basketball and turned it into an international company. Brothers Paul and Frankie Anton, along with childhood friend Lyth Saeed, are the masterminds behind huupe, a Milwaukee-based sports technology startup that has created what it calls the world’s first smart basketball hoop. The

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.